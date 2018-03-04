Arsenal make shock decision to sell long-serving star in summer transfer window

Arsenal are ready to sell Aaron Ramsey in the summer transfer window

The Gunners are already looking for replacements in midfield

Ramsey has not looked at his best for some time now

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make the surprise decision to cash in on midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer the following year.

The Wales international’s current deal is due to expire at the end of next season and it seems the club would prefer to offload him now rather than give him a new contract.

Despite nearly a decade of great service to Arsenal, Ramsey has not looked at his best for some time now and the Daily Mail claim the club have already started looking at potential replacements for him in the middle of the park.

Ramsey showed plenty of promise when he joined as a teenager from Cardiff City all the way back in 2008, but he suffered a horrific leg-break injury the following season.

Some would argue Ramsey has not really looked the same player since, and despite a purple patch of form in 2013/14, his continued niggling fitness problems mean he’s never fully established himself as a regular starter in Arsene Wenger’s side.

The 27-year-old will always be remembered for scoring two FA Cup final winners, first against Hull City in 2014 and then in last season’s win over Chelsea.

However, it does seem like a good time for both sides to move on.