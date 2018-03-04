Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Petr Cech has an absolute nightmare as implosion continues vs Brighton

Arsenal’s disastrous form continued this afternoon with a 2-1 defeat away to Brighton to give them their 8th loss of 2018 overall.

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray saw the hosts go 2-0 up in the opening 26 minutes thanks to two awful pieces of goalkeeping from Petr Cech.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back but it wasn’t enough for an Arsenal side low on confidence and ideas in basically every department right now.

Man of the match

Brighton were superb all round, but we’re giving it to the second of their two goal-scorers, Glenn Murray.

The in-form front-man put in a top performance once again for Chris Hughton’s side with a well-taken goal and a hard-working display up front to cause the visitors no end of trouble throughout.

Flop of the match

It’s hard to look past Petr Cech after two errors and another hugely unconvincing display from a goalkeeper who looks clearly past his best at this level.

The veteran shot-stopper was beaten to the ball from a corner early on as Brighton scored through Lewis Dunk, and he rather let Murray’s header slip under him for the second.

It’s hard to see how Arsene Wenger can justify continuing to pick Cech ahead of David Ospina, which just sums up what a sad state of affairs it is at Arsenal right now.

Stat of the match

Poor old Petr Cech…still stuck on 199 Premier League clean sheets, and if he plays like this he’s not going to get that 200th any time soon…

Arsenal player ratings

Petr Cech – 4

Shkodran Mustafi – 6

Laurent Koscielny – 5

Calum Chambers – 5 (SUB: Hector Bellerin – 6)

Sead Kolasinac – 6

Granit Xhaka – 7

Jack Wilshere – 6

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 (SUB: Eddie Nketiah – 6)

Alex Iwobi – 5 (SUB: Danny Welbeck – 5)

Mesut Ozil – 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 7

Reaction

Not only are Arsenal fans in dismay at this result, they’re absolutely dreading the fact that it’s AC Milan up next for them…

