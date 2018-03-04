Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Petr Cech has an absolute nightmare as implosion continues vs Brighton

Arsenal player ratings and more from today’s defeat at Brighton

This is the Gunners’ 8th defeat of 2018 and their fourth in a row in all competitions

Petr Cech made two errors as Arsenal went 2-0 down in the opening 26 minutes

Arsenal’s disastrous form continued this afternoon with a 2-1 defeat away to Brighton to give them their 8th loss of 2018 overall.

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray saw the hosts go 2-0 up in the opening 26 minutes thanks to two awful pieces of goalkeeping from Petr Cech.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back but it wasn’t enough for an Arsenal side low on confidence and ideas in basically every department right now.

Man of the match

Brighton were superb all round, but we’re giving it to the second of their two goal-scorers, Glenn Murray.

The in-form front-man put in a top performance once again for Chris Hughton’s side with a well-taken goal and a hard-working display up front to cause the visitors no end of trouble throughout.

Flop of the match

It’s hard to look past Petr Cech after two errors and another hugely unconvincing display from a goalkeeper who looks clearly past his best at this level.

Arsenal… Awful defence: Check.

Weak midfield: Check.

Ineffective attack: Check.

Goalkeeper miles past his best: pic.twitter.com/Ka2FsrBIQo — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 4, 2018

The veteran shot-stopper was beaten to the ball from a corner early on as Brighton scored through Lewis Dunk, and he rather let Murray’s header slip under him for the second.

It’s hard to see how Arsene Wenger can justify continuing to pick Cech ahead of David Ospina, which just sums up what a sad state of affairs it is at Arsenal right now.

Stat of the match

Poor old Petr Cech…still stuck on 199 Premier League clean sheets, and if he plays like this he’s not going to get that 200th any time soon…

11 – Arsenal are now 11 Premier League games without a clean sheet, their longest run since February 2002 (also 11). Disastrous. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2018

Arsenal player ratings

Petr Cech – 4

Shkodran Mustafi – 6

Laurent Koscielny – 5

Calum Chambers – 5 (SUB: Hector Bellerin – 6)

Sead Kolasinac – 6

Granit Xhaka – 7

Jack Wilshere – 6

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 (SUB: Eddie Nketiah – 6)

Alex Iwobi – 5 (SUB: Danny Welbeck – 5)

Mesut Ozil – 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 7

Reaction

Not only are Arsenal fans in dismay at this result, they’re absolutely dreading the fact that it’s AC Milan up next for them…

It’s only AC Milan next. — 2BM (@Si2BadMice) March 4, 2018

Wenger has to go today. If not Milan will be bloody — Don (@daldino) March 4, 2018

Dread to think what’s gonna happen vs a bang inform Milan midweek ? #Arsenal #Woeful — RJ (@RonJohn1991) March 4, 2018

We’re not beating milan — suli (@Suli__98) March 4, 2018