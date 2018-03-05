Video: Romelu Lukaku draws Man Utd level, incredible fight back at Crystal Palace

Man Utd battled back from 2-0 down at Crystal Palace to draw level as Romelu Lukaku’s persistent eventually paid off.

The Red Devils were two goals down at half-time and didn’t even look a threat of taking something from the game as the looked devoid of any real quality in the opening 45 minutes.

With the hosts in the ascendency and in full control heading into the break, Chris Smalling swung the momentum in United’s favour early in the second half with a well-taken goal.

Shortly after, it was Lukaku who eventually finished off some brilliant build-up play to find the back of the net and level the scores as United continued to pile the pressure on their opponents.

The Belgian international showed real patience and persistence to find space in the box to take his shot, and he eventually forced his effort into the back of the net to spark wild scenes in the away end at Selhurst Park.