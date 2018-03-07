Bizarre: Barcelona superstar offered two million bottles of wine to join club looking to beat Manchester City to his signature

A Barcelona superstar has been offered two million bottles of wine in a bizarre transfer offer.

The midfield star has been linked with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in recent weeks but could have his head turned by this latest offer.

The Sun have reported that Andres Iniesta is wanted by Chinese super league side Tianjin Quanjian who are willing to give the Spanish legend two million bottles of wine in return for his signature.

Further, the report states that the club are willing to pay him £30million-a-year to beat Guardiola’s Manchester City to Iniesta.

The report suggests that the Manchester club had been the favourites to secure Iniesta’s signature.

Iniesta has risen through the Barcelona ranks as a youngster and is regarded as a legend for his devotion to the club by football fans from across the globe.

It certainly would not be a surprise if Iniesta was eyeing a new challenge having won everything there is to win in both club and world football.

Alongside multiple Champions League trophies and La Liga titles, Iniesta also scored the winning goal during the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa.