Video: Arsenal fans love the moment Juventus superstar brutally trolls Tottenham in post-match interview

Arsenal fans took to social media to express their delight at a post-match interview from a Juventus star after their victory over Tottenham.

Arsenal fans loved Giorgio Chiellini’s post-match interview after Juventus beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley.

Tottenham had their hearts broken at Wembley last night and Arsenal fans certainly revelled in every single minute of it.

So much so that they took to social media to share a clip of Giorgio Chiellini’s post-match interview in which he takes a brutal little indirect dig at Tottenham.

Tottenham had taken the lead through a Heung-Min Son goal in the first-half and everything looked to be going in the favour of Spurs as they went into half-time with a 3-2 lead on aggregate.

However, two goals in the matter of three minutes from Juventus just after the hour mark proved to be enough to see the Serie A champions through into the quarter-finals.

Gonzalo Higuian equalised for Juve before turning provider for Paulo Dybala to score the winner.

After the match legendary and heroic defender Giorgio Chiellini gave a post-match interview in which he implied that Tottenham are fond of blowing big opportunities.

Chiellini stated that Tottenham “always miss something at the end”, much to the delight of Arsenal fans. (Comments per the BBC)

You can watch the interview below alongside Arsenal fans delight at the comments from the Italian.

Chiellini basically saying that it’s the history of Tottenham to fail when it matters most. Give him the freedom of Islington immediately. pic.twitter.com/QuSJvhEr7o — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) March 7, 2018

He’s talking so slow and so well, even making it all better?? — Gooner1 (@Na_rsenal) March 8, 2018