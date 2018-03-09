Liverpool plot revenge on Barcelona by using Philippe Coutinho money to seal exciting transfer

Liverpool are reportedly plotting an ambitious transfer move to get revenge on Barcelona for their signing of Philippe Coutinho in the middle of the season.

The Reds are now said to be lining up a move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic using some of the money they brought in from Coutinho’s sale this January, according to Don Balon.

The Croatia international could be an ideal signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Liverpool arguably in need of a higher calibre of midfield players than the likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum if they are to move forward.

Emre Can is also heading towards the end of his contract at Anfield, so is currently on course to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, meaning he would need replacing.

Rakitic has been an important part of this Barca side for some time now, first joining the club from Sevilla in 2014 and helping them win the treble in his first season there by scoring in their Champions League final victory over Juventus.

The 29-year-old looks a player who would slot in nicely into Klopp’s side and their style of play, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona would be ready to let such an influential member of their team leave.