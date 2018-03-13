Barcelona announce squad for Chelsea: Huge boost for Valverde with key inclusion

Barcelona have announced their squad for their second leg meeting with Chelsea in the Champions League, and there’s a big inclusion for the Catalan giants.

The tie is finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg at Stamford Bridge, with Lionel Messi’s away goal giving Barca the advantage.

SEE MORE: Chelsea plot shock talks for €60m Barcelona star during trip to Spain

However, they’ll still be wary of the threat posed by Chelsea as they had their troubles early on in London, and so Ernesto Valverde will be hoping for as close to a fully-fit squad as possible to be at his disposal.

As confirmed by the club on their official site, they’ve named their squad for the return clash and Andres Iniesta makes the cut after being a big injury doubt.

It’s noted in the update that the Spanish stalwart has been given the green light from the medical team, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he is fit enough to start, or perhaps has to come off the bench if needed.

? Iniesta is included in the squad for #BarçaChelsea

All the details ? https://t.co/dMDd6ioYhI ? pic.twitter.com/Y6dT9et0V2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 13, 2018

Either way, it’s a big positive for Barcelona as his experience and quality continues to be an important part of their pursuit of major honours this season.

Iniesta turns 34 in May, but he’s still got 31 appearances to his name this season as although his goals and assists are down, few can help Barca dictate a game like he can.

As seen in the video below too, he made a crucial contribution in the first leg with the assist for Messi’s goal, and so Barcelona fans will be delighted to see him potentially involved and helping to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the draw to be made on Friday.