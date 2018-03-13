Liverpool transfer news: Emre Can exit latest, €160m+ price-tag for key figure

Liverpool could be at risk of losing key figures this summer, but Real Madrid might not be particularly fond of reports surrounding Mohamed Salah’s price-tag.

The biggest concern at this point will be over Emre Can, as the German midfielder will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, therefore leaving him open to leave on a free transfer.

SEE MORE: Manchester United fans spat at by Jamie Carragher urge Sky Sports not to sack disgraced pundit

Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for him, with sporting director Beppe Marotta never shy to discuss him publicly with the media in Italy, but according to Tuttosport, there is growing concern for the Turin giants that they could miss out to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

That’s no consolation to Liverpool as ultimately that surely just makes their task of trying to keep Can harder, but it sounds as though Juve will need to make their move for the 24-year-old very quickly as the longer it goes on, the better chance their European rivals have of pushing them to the back of the queue.

Either way, it looks like the Reds will be short of a midfielder this summer, although the club have already confirmed, as per their official site, that RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita will arrive ahead of next season.

Liverpool put huge price-tag on Mohamed Salah

Elsewhere, it’s claimed that Real Madrid have added Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah to their long list of transfer targets this summer, but El Confidencial, as re-reported by The Express, claim that the Egyptian international will have a price-tag of over €160m, as Liverpool value him higher than Philippe Coutinho.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Brazilian playmaker left Anfield in January to move to Barcelona for a £142m fee, and so given Salah’s impact this season, it’s arguably a fair demand.

Salah has been an absolute revelation at Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals and providing 11 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, as he has gone up a completely different level despite having impressed in Italy with Fiorentina and particularly Roma.

Further, he would suit Madrid’s style perfectly given his pace, movement and eye for goal on the flanks, and so the Reds are undoubtedly right to demand such a huge reported fee to deter the Spanish giants from making a move for a player who is vital to Jurgen Klopp.