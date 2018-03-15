Liverpool injury news: Fresh blow for Klopp, two-week absence for injury plagued ace

Liverpool have been dealt a fresh injury blow with reports claiming that Adam Lallana faces another spell on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old has been restricted to just 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season, as he has had trouble with a hamstring injury which kept him sidelined for the first few months of the campaign.

Unfortunately for the England international, The Sun claim that he has now suffered a setback with that problem, one which could see him out of action for over two weeks.

It’s a huge blow for all concerned, as for Lallana himself, he would have been desperate to play a part in the end of the season and make his case for an England call-up from Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

In turn, the England boss will be disappointed with the latest reports too, albeit Liverpool have yet to confirm the latest development and could yet have more positive news on his recovery time.

As for Jurgen Klopp, it will be a blow for him too. Liverpool are still in the hunt for a top-four finish this season along with the Champions League. Having as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal would have been ideal for the run-in to end the year, but instead, he’ll potentially have to continue to make do without Lallana for a while longer again.

There is an international break coming up which could help as it will give Lallana time to recover, with the Merseyside derby against Everton on April 8 arguably a possible comeback date if the timeline offered by the Sun is accurate.