Arsenal eye new contract for bit-part ace as problems persist in Wilshere talks

Arsenal are reportedly keen on securing the long-term future of Mohamed Elneny, despite the fact that he has only played a limited role this season.

The 25-year-old has made just 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with only nine of those outings coming in the Premier League.

Further, he was a mere substitute in the win over AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night, and so he’s certainly playing a back-up role for the Gunners this year with the likes of Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, as per The Mirror, that hasn’t stopped the club from wanting to extend his stay at the Emirates, as it’s claimed that they want to agree on new terms despite the fact that he still has two years remaining on his current deal.

While that’s good news for the Egyptian international, it’s not so positive for Jack Wilshere, as it’s claimed that he continues to have troubles with his own contract talks.

His injury problems have been well documented over the years, but Arsenal surely have to base their decision on what he’s now done over the last 18 months to prove his fitness and ability to steer clear of setbacks.

The 26-year-old made 27 appearances during his loan spell with Bournemouth last season, while he’s now built on that with 30 outings for Arsenal this year as he has impressed in the heart of the midfield and even claimed the captain’s armband on occasion.

In turn, Arsene Wenger will surely be desperate to keep him at the Emirates, but whether or not a new deal can be agreed upon is another matter with Elneny arguably an easier option to sort out in the meantime to ensure that there is still sufficient depth in that area of the squad.