Good news for Arsenal as key duo expected to be fit to return for FA Cup clash vs Liverpool

Arsenal FC
There’s some good injury news for Arsenal as they prepare for some important games coming up, with Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu reportedly set to return to fitness for the FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Mohamed Elneny is another player expected to be available for the Gunners as they take on the Reds in the FA Cup third round tie at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

Arsenal have a Premier League game against Jurgen Klopp’s side coming up, which could be crucial in this season’s title race, while both sides will also surely be eager to put a good run together in the FA Cup.

Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal
Both Arsenal and Liverpool are among recent winners of the competition, with Mikel Arteta lifting the trophy in his first few months as Gunners boss back in 2020, while Klopp guided LFC to the same prize in 2022.

Arteta will be delighted to have Partey and Tomiyasu available for such an important game, with Partey in particular being missed for so much of this season.

