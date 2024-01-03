It looks like a possibility for Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal in this January’s transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It seems there is no shortage of interest in Elneny, with Romano naming several clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia who seem to be among his suitors this winter, though he also stressed that things are still at an early and informal stage.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that while Elneny leaving seems to be an option, it is not yet anything concrete, so fans may have to wait a little longer to see how this pans out.

Gunners fans may well have mixed feelings about Elneny’s potential exit, as the Egypt international has always been a solid and reliable squad player, who has never complained about his lack of playing time.

That said, Arsenal might do well to sell one or two players this January in order to help them with Financial Fair Play and potentially fund new signings to come in, which increasingly looks like a necessity after some poor recent form.

Discussing Elneny’s situation, Romano said: “I reported some days ago that Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Saudi clubs are interested in Elneny.

“There is no clarity on the formula yet because it’s still very early stages, just informal calls and interest. There’s nothing concrete so far, but it’s a possibility for Elneny to leave Arsenal this January.”