AC Milan transfer news: Incoming ace snubs Guardiola, PL star summer target

AC Milan are expected to sign Pepe Reina on a free transfer this summer, and reports claim he has snubbed an offer from Man City and Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard has established himself as a reliable figure for Napoli since 2015, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season he looks set to depart.

As noted by The Daily Mail, he underwent a medical this past week ahead of a move to the Rossoneri this summer, and so he looks set to either act as back-up for Gianluigi Donnarumma, or potentially replace him if he moves on.

According to Calciomercato, Reina had offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, but he’s opted to accept the most sensible one on the table which came from Milan.

At 35 years of age, the veteran shot-stopper arguably has one last window for a good contract, which is likely to offer him more security in terms of wage and length, and at this stage of his career, that’s completely understandable regardless of whether or not Guardiola and City could offer him a short-term chance at winning more silverware.

With a better chance of playing at Milan too coupled with the fact that he’s likely to have settled in Italy with his family over the last three years, suddenly the reported decision starts to make plenty of sense.

Meanwhile, he may not be the only addition for Milan this summer, as Calciomercato add that the club are keen on signing Jack Wilshere from Arsenal and he’ll also be available on a free transfer as it stands.

The 26-year-old has yet to pen new terms with his current deal expiring this summer, and so naturally that is raising doubts over his future at the Emirates until he signs a new contract.

Milan have various options in midfield, but they have been criticised for a lack of an alternative to Franck Kessie, and while Wilshere isn’t comparable in terms of style of play, he could play a pivotal role for the Italian giants moving forward having now proven his fitness and quality this season.

It remains to be seen though if he can be convinced to leave Arsenal, as he’s been with the club for many years having come through the youth ranks.