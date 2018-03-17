Juventus at risk of losing influential figure, Euro giants could pursue key change

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery could be axed at the end of the season, as reports claim the French giants want Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to replace him.

Aside from the fact that the Spanish tactician’s current contract expires this summer, his failure to lead PSG on a deep run in the Champions League will undoubtedly count against him.

The French giants have been able to dominate domestically for the most part, but they’ve continued to fall short in Europe with a string of last-16 and quarter-final exits in Europe’s premier competition, and so it could prove costly for Emery.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri has emerged as a candidate for the PSG hierarchy, and it’s not difficult to see why they would want him at the helm.

After winning a Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011, the 50-year-old was appointed by Juve in 2014 and has since gone on to win three more league titles along with three Coppa Italia trophies and two Champions League final appearances.

In turn, he has the experience and pedigree to deliver on the big stages and has shown on countless occasions how his tactical qualities can make the difference.

Whether or not he is willing to leave Turin at this stage of his career remains to be seen though, as with Juve still in the hunt for a treble this season, time will tell if they can finally end their wait for another triumph in Europe and if that leaves Allegri seeking a new challenge.

It’s noted in the report that Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Mancini are alternative options for PSG, but it would come as no surprise if the Juventus boss is their top choice this summer.