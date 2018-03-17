‘People listen to idiots’ – Watch Jose Mourinho continue Man Utd rant with written press

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho undoubtedly came out swinging on Friday in his press conference ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup game against Brighton.

Following their exit from the Champions League in midweek, the Portuguese tactician has faced plenty of criticism from supporters and pundits alike.

It shows how quickly things can change in football as he was being praised following United’s win over Liverpool a week ago, although in fairness, the performance was just as bad as the result against Sevilla as the Red Devils were far too negative and undoubtedly made life difficult for themselves.

While his initial 12-minute rant has since gone viral, Mourinho continued to make his passionate points later with the written press too, as seen in the video below.

Whether it was a swipe at pundits, the media as a whole or others too, the United boss accused people of ‘listening to idiots’ when it came to the reaction to Utd’s exit from Europe and all the other fallout that has come with it.

It’s difficult to know whether to applaud him from being so honest and forthcoming with his views to the media, or to question whether or not the pressure is really starting to get to him.

Either way, he didn’t pull his punches on Friday and he’ll undoubtedly be desperate for a win this weekend to advance in the FA Cup, or he may well be facing some more difficult questions in the coming days.

“So the fans, they read what people write, they listen to what people say. And the people that write and the people that say are people with a lot of ideas. I used to call people with a lot of ideas idealists or idiots. They can be both,” he said as per the BBC Sport, and can be seen in part below.

“In my dictionary, which is the dictionary of life, the people, they listen to the ideologists and they also listen to the idiots.”