How Man Utd XI should look vs Brighton: Pogba BACK, defensive switch plus DROP Sanchez

Man Utd take on Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday night, and Jose Mourinho could choose to make changes to his line-up from midweek.

Having crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Sevilla, the Red Devils will need to produce a response this weekend as they look to keep their hopes of silverware this season alive.

Further, with the pressure ramping up on Mourinho in particular, the Portuguese tactician needs to get his line-up right in order to see his side deliver a performance and silence his critics.

Supporters will be hoping for a more positive display compared to the one they saw in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and so perhaps this XI below will be ideal in ensuring that Man Utd stay on course to win the FA Cup.

Man Utd XI: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Rashford.

Ashley Young has impressed at left-back in recent weeks, but Luke Shaw deserves another run out to prove his worth, while Scott McTominay was unfortunate to be dropped against Sevilla.

Paul Pogba could use this as an ideal game to rediscover his best form and put in a top performance, while Marcus Rashford showed how effective he was on the left flank against Liverpool and needs to return to that role this weekend.

A case could be made for Anthony Martial too if he’s fully fit, but the above XI could certainly be capable of delivering a solid performance and ensure Man Utd advance.