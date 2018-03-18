Pep Guardiola dealt transfer blow, Man City could see £40m target join Man Utd

Man City have already secured the League Cup, remain on course for the Premier League title and are still in the hunt for the Champions League.

In turn, it’s been a good season to date for Pep Guardiola, and based on their results, it seems difficult to suggest that they require reinforcements this summer to improve further.

Nevertheless, a case could be made for new signings, as City may start to look a little light in the defensive midfield department moving forward.

Yaya Toure’s current contract expires at the end of this season, while Fernandinho has made 40 appearances in all competitions this year, but he turns 33 in May and so there could be an argument that a long-term plan is needed in order to eventually replace him or at least provide more competition and cover.

According to The Daily Star, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder had emerged as a top option for Guardiola, but the report claims that Man Utd are now leading the race to sign the £40m-rated star.

It’s suggested that City may have withdrawn from the battle slightly and could look at alternatives, but having been heavily paired with a move for months, it will undoubtedly come as a disappointment if they don’t sign Fred, and particularly if he were to join their direct rivals.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the Brazilian ace, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he finds himself in Manchester next season.

Fred has made 146 appearances for Shakhtar in all competitions since joining from Internacional in 2013, playing regularly in Europe too to ensure that he would bring experience at a high level.

With Michael Carrick retiring this summer coupled with Marouane Fellaini’s possible exit given he has yet to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of the season, United certainly will have a hole in that area of their squad and so Fred could be a crucial addition.