Jose Mourinho in reported row with Man Utd misfit after meeting, future looks increasingly bleak

Reports have emerged that Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho was involved in a heated clash with one of his players during a training-ground meeting just over a week ago.

In what has been a difficult week or so for the club, it appears as though the controversy and talking points will continue.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Sevilla last week, which in turn led to a 12-minute rant from Jose Mourinho in his press conference last Friday.

Despite his side’s 2-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup at the weekend, he went on to criticise his players, aside from Nemanja Matic, in his post-match interview.

In turn, it seems like there is a lot of tension at Old Trafford currently, and after replacing Luke Shaw at half-time in that win over Brighton, this latest report is only going to paint a more negative picture for the left-back’s future at Man Utd.

According to The Sun, a meeting between the pair a week before last ended up with Mourinho losing his temper which in turn acted as another reason as to why Shaw fears for his future at the club as he had been looking to be reassured.

The 22-year-old has experienced a difficult spell at United since arriving in 2014, as he has struggled with a serious injury, fitness issues as well as failing to rediscover his best form which is what initially earned him a move from Southampton.

Shaw has made just 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and it comes with Mourinho seemingly constantly changing his mind on his player.

As noted by BT Sport last year, Shaw was singled out for public criticism by the Portuguese tactician last season, while as recently as January, he praised him and suggested that there weren’t many better left-backs than him, as per the club’s official site.

Then came Saturday’s post-match interview in which Shaw was singled out for criticism again, and so it really does raise serious question marks over how long he will have at Old Trafford.