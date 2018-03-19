‘We’ll try everything to convince him to stay’ – Barcelona ace desperate for teammate to remain at Nou Camp

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has revealed that he will make a decision on his future before the end of April, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants him to stay.

As per BBC Sport, the 33-year-old cleared up his future by insisting that he will communicate his decision before April 30 with either a prolonged stay at Barcelona or a move to China the options on the table.

Having spent over two decades at the Nou Camp, making 663 appearances for the club after coming through the youth ranks and winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies among many others, Iniesta has undoubtedly established himself as a club legend.

In turn, although he hasn’t been as decisive or influential this season as he has been in the past, he remains a quality and experienced part of the squad, and with over 30 appearances so far this season, he evidently still has an important role to play under coach Ernesto Valverde.

Ter Stegen has now revealed that while the Barcelona squad will respect whatever decision Iniesta reaches, they are all keen to see him stay with them in another insight into what he offers to the team with his leadership, class and impact on and off the pitch.

“It’s a personal decision and everyone hopes he stays at Barca because he’s a great person,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “We know that we have to keep going as a team until the end of the season and we need him right now and for many more years.

“We’ll try everything to convince him to stay. We’re going to support him whatever he does. We love him as a captain.”

Therefore, the message from the Barcelona squad is clear and they want Iniesta to remain. However, as he enters the latter stages of his career and with a possible lucrative new challenge available to him in China, it could be enough to call time on what has been a glittering spell with the Catalan giants before he suffers a noticeable decline at the highest level.