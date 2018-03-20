REVEALED: What Jose Mourinho DEMANDED of Man Utd players in private rant after Brighton win

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has been attracting plenty of criticism this week, and it’s now reportedly been revealed what he said to his players after their Brighton win.

The Portuguese tactician went on a 12-minute rant in his press conference last week after United’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Sevilla.

That was followed by brutal criticism of his players in his post-match interview after the win over Brighton with BT Sport, while he was also seen berating Luke Shaw from the sidelines before substituting him at half-time.

In turn, his approach and attitude have led to a lot of criticism from pundits and supporters alike, but it’s now been reported that he issued a rallying cry to his players at the weekend in an attempt to keep them onside and ensure that they understand what they are playing for.

According to The Sun, he made sure that they were aware that they must ‘respect the shirt, the club and its history’, as well him too.

Ahead of his star men leaving for international duty, he also reiterated that they have to take on responsibility of playing for Man Utd, and all the pressure and expectation that comes with that.

While that’s all well and good, the main criticism has been over the approach and style of play that United have adopted under Mourinho, and so effectively the issue arguably starts with him.

It remains to be seen whether or not this passionate speech works when Man Utd return from the international break, but the pressure will certainly be on all concerned to get things right.