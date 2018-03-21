Jose Mourinho rages at Manchester United’s Paul Pogba after post-match incident

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was reportedly fuming with midfielder Paul Pogba for his antics after the club’s recent win over Liverpool.

Video footage emerged after the game of Pogba celebrating rather over-zealously following the 2-1 victory at Old Trafford, including disrupting Mourinho during post-match interview duties.

MORE: Manchester United in talks to complete STUNNING £110m Arsenal and Chelsea raids

Pogba also shook hands with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp while he was conducting his media duties, and it’s now claimed this behaviour sparked an angry reaction from Mourinho.

Despite not showing it at the time, the Portuguese later reprimanded the France international over the incident that he deemed to be disrespectful behaviour, according to the Sun.

Pogba did not play in the win over Liverpool due to injury, and has not been at his best recently in general.

Mourinho left Pogba on the bench for games against Sevilla and Brighton – two hugely important matches in the context of their season.

Clearly, all is not well between the manager and the player at United and this will come as a big worry to Red Devils supporters ahead of the summer.

Pogba’s arrival from Juventus last season was met with great excitement, but it’s fair to say the 25-year-old has been unable to rediscover his best form under Mourinho.

Here’s the video in full below. Decide for yourselves if this warranted a dressing-down from Mourinho: