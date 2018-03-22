Video: Gareth Bale sends message to Real Madrid with superb goal for Wales vs China

Gareth Bale has sent a reminder of his quality to his club Real Madrid with a fine solo goal for Wales in their friendly against China as they kick off the international break.

The 28-year-old showed all his trademark pace and power before racing through to slam the ball home from inside the box and show he hasn’t lost his touch despite playing less often for Zinedine Zidane’s side of late.

MORE: Real Madrid accept €130million Gareth Bale transfer bid

Bale has also been linked by Don Balon with a possible move to Manchester United, so Jose Mourinho may want to take note as the Welshman delivers once again for his country.

There is plenty of competition for places at the Bernabeu and Bale has not been without his injury struggles in Spain in recent times, but when fully fit he arguably deserves more credit than he’s had as a Real Madrid player.

Bale has played a key role in the club’s three recent Champions League final victories, and also won La Liga with Los Blancos last season.

He’ll hope this fine strike does something for his chances and it will surely give him a lift after a difficult campaign at the Bernabeu.