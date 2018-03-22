Man United fans turn on Jose Mourinho after Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves Old Trafford

Many Manchester United fans were sad to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic leave Old Trafford ‘by mutual consent’ on Thursday.

The legendary ‘lion’ saw his contract terminated three months early after not playing for United this year.

Although the super Swede was expected to leave in the summer anyway, some supporters were hit hard by the news of his exit, with manager Jose Mourinho a target for anger.

In many tweets by United fans, Mourinho’s apparent poor relationship with Zlatan was cited as a possible reason for the 36-year-old moving on early.

Both men have huge personalities but, judging by the posts below, Zlatan may be much more popular right now than the man in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Zlatan only played seven games for United this season, scoring once.

Those figures are vastly inferior to the ones he achieved in his first season at Old Trafford when he hit the net 28 times in 46 outings in all competitions.

Zlatan’s exit is not the only reason for some fans’ anti-Mourinho agenda. Many are frustrated by his often negative style of player, while his comments after losing to Sevilla did little to win favour.

Another legend desrespected by Mourinho,what a shame #Mourinhoout — Real Devil (@RealDevil__) March 22, 2018

Zlatan was never Mourinhno’s favorite. — Tbang (@Thabang_Motaung) March 22, 2018

Another one ruined by jose. bye zlatan . legend — Stuart Ryan (@StuartR42182323) March 22, 2018

Schweinsteiger and now Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Jose Mourinho’s titanic is slowly sinking. — Nicolai Nayak (@NicolaiNayak) March 22, 2018

Zlatan’s departure is saddening ? — Asad Mapari (@unitedasad) March 22, 2018

I read somewhere that Jose and Zlatan had fallen out which is why he wasn’t playing. Now his contract is terminated with immediate effect. Maybe there was some truth in it after all. — Red View (@KingGiggsy) March 22, 2018

He may not be the best player ever played for United, but the man gave it all. Much respect to the bloke. But Jose will blame Zlatan’s record in Champions League was the reason why United knocked out by Sevilla because technically he was still player of United this season. — Peter Smit Gary (@PeterSmitGary) March 22, 2018