Man United fans turn on Jose Mourinho after Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves Old Trafford

Many Manchester United fans were sad to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic leave Old Trafford ‘by mutual consent’ on Thursday.

The legendary ‘lion’ saw his contract terminated three months early after not playing for United this year.

Although the super Swede was expected to leave in the summer anyway, some supporters were hit hard by the news of his exit, with manager Jose Mourinho a target for anger.

In many tweets by United fans, Mourinho’s apparent poor relationship with Zlatan was cited as a possible reason for the 36-year-old moving on early.

Both men have huge personalities but, judging by the posts below, Zlatan may be much more popular right now than the man in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Zlatan only played seven games for United this season, scoring once.

Those figures are vastly inferior to the ones he achieved in his first season at Old Trafford when he hit the net 28 times in 46 outings in all competitions.

Zlatan’s exit is not the only reason for some fans’ anti-Mourinho agenda. Many are frustrated by his often negative style of player, while his comments after losing to Sevilla did little to win favour.

