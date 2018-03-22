Jose Mourinho eyeing transfer raids on Real Madrid, Barcelona & Tottenham with Manchester United trio facing the axe

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is considering transfer raids on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Tottenham in a major defensive overhaul this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils boss is keen to sign at least two new centre-backs as Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof’s futures at the club look in some doubt.

MORE: Manchester United must pay £105million to seal forward transfer following scouting mission

The three defenders have struggled for much of this season and Mourinho could do with replacing them with bigger names if his side are to close the gap on Manchester City next season.

The Mirror claim the three main targets Mourinho is looking at are Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona, and a potential raid on rivals Tottenham for Toby Alderweireld.

Any of those look a significant improvement on United’s current crop of central defenders, with the Mirror stating that only Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly are safe from the axe at Old Trafford.

United have spent considerable sums on attacking players in recent times, bringing in Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the last two transfer windows, so tightening up at the back could now be a wise strategy.