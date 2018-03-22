Who are the top 5 Wales scorers as Gareth Bale breaks Ian Rush’s record?

Gareth Bale made history for Wales today to become his country’s top goalscorer, surpassing Ian Rush’s record.

Wales defeated China 6-0 in the China Cup, with the Real Madrid forward netting a hattrick.

A first-half double from the Real Madrid man saw Bale equal Liverpool legend Rush’s total of 28 goals, and after the break he took his personal tally to 29 goals after running onto a long ball to slot past China keeper Yan Jungling and grab his 29th goal in a Wales shirt.

Bale’s future has been subject to conjecture recently and he has also been linked by Don Balon with a possible move to Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho said to be keeping an eye on the developments between the Welshman and Los Blancos.

The forward has found himself on the fringes of Los Blancos’ manager Zinedine Zidane’s teams recently and has struggled with fitness issues.

However, he has still made 29 appearances in all competitions and still posts impressive numbers; scoring 12 goals and seven assists in that time.

Who are the top 5 Wales scorers?

Gareth Bale – 29 goals

Ian Rush – 28 goals

Trevor Ford – 23 goals

Ivor Allchurch – 23 goals

Dean Saunders – 22 goals