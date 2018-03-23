Jose Mourinho Luke Shaw row could prevent Manchester United sealing dream £70m transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s ongoing feud with left-back Luke Shaw could hinder the club’s chances of signing Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale in the summer transfer window.

This astonishing claim comes from the Daily Mail, who state that Mourinho’s ‘bullying’ of Shaw has not gone unnoticed as the former Southampton defender is represented by the same agency as Bale.

Shaw was notably dragged off in United’s FA Cup win over Brighton and many feel Mourinho has been over the top in his treatment of the 22-year-old for some time.

It would be little surprise if other players were put off by the prospect of working under the Portuguese tactician after witnessing his various attempts to throw Shaw under the bus.

The England international is far from the finished product, but has long looked an exciting young talent and one who deserves more opportunities at Old Trafford.

Shaw recovered from a difficult injury to make his comeback for the team last season but remains out of favour with Mourinho, who has largely preferred to use Ashley Young out of position at left-back.

Don Balon recently claimed United were ready to pay £70million to sign Bale, who would be an ideal addition to their struggling attack.

The Mail, however, suggest that Mourinho is harming the Red Devils’ chances at the moment.