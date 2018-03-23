Liverpool rival Arsenal and Chelsea for £106million forward who could be electric alongside Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele after his difficult start to life at the Nou Camp.

The France international arrived with plenty of expectation last summer but has yet to get going due to a combination of issues with both fitness and form.

Dembele could still prove a fine talent, however, as he has his best years ahead of him and may have made the move to one of Europe’s super clubs a little too early to be ideal for his development.

Still only 20, Dembele was playing in Ligue 1 with Rennes just two seasons ago but has since been thrust into the spotlight and may benefit from a change of scene.

The latest from Don Balon is that Liverpool have joined the running for the youngster, and that they’d be up against Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Don Balon also recently claimed Chelsea looked close to meeting Barcelona’s valuation for the player with a bid of £106million.

Liverpool transfer ideal for Ousmane Dembele?

Moving for a big fee again might not be the best solution for Dembele to remove the pressure on his young shoulders, but he might at least find he gets more playing time in the Premier League.

Liverpool could do with more in attack after losing Philippe Coutinho in January, with Jurgen Klopp lacking depth in that area if any one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino get injured.

Dembele could in theory at least become one of the finest attackers in the Premier League and looks ideal to play alongside pacey, direct players like Salah and Mane in what could be a smart addition to what is already one of the best front threes in Europe.