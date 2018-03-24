Hungary vs Scotland TV channel, preview, kick-off time, date and odds

It’s the last of the international friendlies next week as Scotland travel to take on Hungary in a tricky away fixture.

Scotland manager, Alex McLeish’s second coming as manager did not get off to the best of the starts last night as they lost 1-0 to Costa Rica at Hampden Park.

Marco Urena finished well on 14 minutes after a fine pass by Bryan Oviedo and Scotland’s best chance came from Matt Ritchie as he drew a fine stop from Keylor Navas.

There were new faces on display for the hosts, with Manchester Utd’s Scott McTominay making his senior international debut. Jose Mourinho was in the stands to watch his young central midfielder play.

What time is Hungary vs Scotland kick-off?

The game will take place on Tuesday, March 27.

Kick-off is at 7pm UK time.

What is the Hungary vs Scotland TV channel?

This international friendly is live on BBC One Scotland.

SCOTLAND | Get reaction to last night's match against Costa Rica from Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie, both making their debuts. #SCOCRC pic.twitter.com/TnxIgzkBQH — Scotland (@ScottishFA) March 24, 2018

What are the Hungary vs Scotland odds?

Hungary – 6/4

Draw – 11/5

Scotland – 9/5

Who is in the Scotland squad?

Goalkeepers

Jordan Archer (Millwall)

Alan McGregor (Hull City)

Jon McLaughlin (Heart of Midlothian)

Defenders

Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Russell Martin (Rangers)

Scott McKenna (Aberdeen)

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers)

Callum Paterson (Cardiff City)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)

Tom Cairney (Fulham)

James Forrest (Celtic)

Ryan Fraser (Aberdeen)

Kevin McDonald (Fulham)

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian)

John McGinn (Hibernian)

Calum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Jamie Murphy (Rangers)

Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United)

Forwards

Ryan Christie (Aberdeen)

Jason Cummings (Rangers)

Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley)

Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion)