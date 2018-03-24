Real Madrid eyeing up transfer swoop for £50M-rated Liverpool target

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on moving for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who is also a reported target for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

It’s been reported by Don Balon that the Spanish giants are keen on the German international, with the player reportedly impressing during Germany’s 1-1 draw with Spain on Friday night.

It’s been reported by the Independent in the past that Liverpool are also interested in signing Werner, with the Sun stating that the player is valued at £50M, we may see the Reds do battle with Los Blancos in the race for Werner in the near future if things go to plan.

Werner has burst onto the scene these past few seasons, with the young German showing the rest of Europe exactly what he’s capable of with his performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

In 69 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, the 22-year-old has managed to clock up a record of 39 goals and 13 assists, meaning he’s to directly contributing to a goal every game.

The striker’s fantastic finishing ability and lightning-quick pace has seen some label him as one of the most dangerous young forwards in Europe, and for good reason.

If Madrid and Liverpool are both serious about Werner, it’ll be interesting to see which of the two sides come out on top for the player.