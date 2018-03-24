Why David Silva will not feature against Argentina on Tuesday

David Silva will not feature against Argentina and has been allowed to leave Spain’s squad for “personal reasons”.

The 32-year-old Manchester City midfielder has been arguably his club’s best player in the last month and has been in wonderful goalscoring form.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: Loan exit touted, €50m demanded for top target as valuation drops 50 percent

SEE MORE: Spain vs Argentina TV Channel, preview, odds, and squads

He started the 1-1 friendly draw against Germany in Dusseldorf on Friday but will not take part in Tuesday’s clash against Argentina in Madrid.

Spain head into the match after drawing with Germany 1-1 with Rodrigo opening the scoring after a sumptuous through ball by Andres Iniesta, whilst Argentina won 2-0 against Italy at the Etihad.

Silva has missed several Premier League games this season, to spend time with his wife and son, who was born prematurely.

He also missed City’s training camp in Abu Dhabi earlier this month so that he could spend time with his son.

The official Twitter account of Spain’s national football team said: “Player David Silva (@21LVA) has been released from the squad for personal reasons.”

Manchester City face Everton in the Premier League next Saturday before heading to Anfield on Wednesday, April 4 to face Liverpool in the first leg of their crucial Champions League quarter-final tie.