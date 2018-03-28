€100million star ready to snub Real Madrid and accept Liverpool transfer

Liverpool look to have been handed a huge transfer boost as RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner seems ready to snub Real Madrid in favour of moving to Anfield.

The Germany international has caught the eye in the Bundesliga in recent times and it is little surprise to see so many top clubs being linked with him at the moment.

The Independent recently linked Werner as a target for Manchester United as well, but Don Balon now suggest it looks like being between Liverpool and Real Madrid for the 22-year-old attacker.

In a battle between those two clubs, Don Balon state that Werner is leaning towards accepting an offer from Liverpool, with the Reds ready to pay €100million to bring him to Merseyside.

Timo Werner transfer a great opportunity for Liverpool

With a record of 39 goals in 67 appearances for RB Leipzig, it’s clear Werner is a top talent and one with a bright future in the game.

Liverpool don’t exactly look short of options up front right now with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in such fine form, though they arguably lack depth in that area.

Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge (on loan) both left the club in January, and Werner would certainly give Jurgen Klopp more options to rotate up top.

Real Madrid will be disappointed, however, with the side clearly in need of a replacement for the ageing and under-performing Karim Benzema.