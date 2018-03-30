Real Madrid transfer news: €60m priority signing, influential ace worth €100m+ says Spanish football expert

Real Madrid have endured their struggles this season, and so it would come as no surprise if they acted in the transfer market this summer to strengthen.

Los Blancos are 15 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona with nine games to go, and following their premature elimination from the Copa del Rey, they will target the Champions League as their only hope of silverware this season.

Question marks have been raised over various areas of the squad as the season has gone on, but with an apparent ongoing lack of confident in Keylor Navas, a goalkeeper continues to be linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, via AS, Roma shot-stopper Alisson is the top target for the Spanish giants this summer, as he has continued to impress this season with a string of classy performances. It’s claimed he will cost them €60m.

The 25-year-old has kept 17 clean sheets in 37 appearances, pulling off countless world-class saves and showing that he has the technical quality to play out from the back too which is now seemingly a prerequisite for any goalkeeper at a top club.

While there are other areas that need to be addressed too, given Alisson’s still only 25, Madrid could sign their first-choice goalkeeper for the best part of the next decade and not have to invest further.

Meanwhile, speculation has been rife over the future of Isco again this week, with The Mirror suggesting that Manchester City are preparing a €75m bid to take him to the Premier League.

However, Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague has had his say on the matter, and he states that Madrid are not only in a strong position to demand what they want for the Spanish playmaker, but also it’s his belief that he could easily fetch over €100m.

“Isco should be worth over €100m,” he told Sky Sports. “He should cost whatever Real Madrid are willing to spend on Eden Hazard. Real have identified Hazard as a possibility, if that goes ahead they will consider selling Isco.”

It’s difficult to really understand how Real Madrid could be willing to let a player of Isco’s quality leave regardless of his reported issues with Zinedine Zidane. Albeit seven goals and seven assists in 40 appearances aren’t standout numbers, it could still be argued that selling him would be a mistake.