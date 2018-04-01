Arsenal do just enough to claim 100-year record as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double downs Stoke

Arsenal beat Stoke City 3-0 in the Premier League this afternoon thanks to late goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

While there are question-marks over Mesut Ozil possibly diving for the first goal, which came from the penalty spot, Aubameyang’s finish for the second was emphatic and showed why the club spent so much on him this January.

Alexandre Lacazette then added the third with a second penalty, giving him a much-needed lift after a poor run of form and a spell out injured.

The good

Well, this is quite an achievement by Arsenal – 100 consecutive years in the top division of English football confirmed today, something no other team has ever managed.

Arsenal only need a draw against Stoke tomorrow to guarantee their place in the Premier League next season. If that happens, they will be the first English club to have been in the top flight for 100 consecutive years. — Andy Kelly (@Gooner_AK) March 31, 2018

More good comes from Aubameyang, who has had a quietly brilliant start at Arsenal. Once results start to improve, one imagines the Gabon international will get a little more attention…

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored five goals and assisted one in six Premier League games for Arsenal so far. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) April 1, 2018

Oh, and he even let Lacazette take the second penalty to end his poor recent run in front of goal. A classy gesture from a top player.

The bad

Danny Welbeck was dreadful. Not good news for Gooners that this is the man tasked with leading the line for them in the Europa League for the rest of the season due to Aubameyang being cup-tied in Europe.

Danny Welbeck has had fewer touches than any other player in the match – 13 — Orbinho (@Orbinho) April 1, 2018

Quite how this man is still an Arsenal and England regular is beyond us, and he’s surely running out of chances to prove himself at the top level if he can make so little impact against a Stoke side as bad as this one that’s surely heading for relegation.

The weird

Remarkably, this was the first time Arsenal have managed two consecutive Premier League wins since all the way back in November.

We know they’ve been bad, but that really is something else from Arsene Wenger’s side as their win today merely gives them a bit of breathing space ahead of Burnley creeping up behind them in 7th place.

Arsenal fans will hope they can now end the season strongly and make a late fight for fourth, but it looks so unlikely that it’s no wonder Wenger rested a number of big names today to focus on the Europa League.