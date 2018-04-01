Arsenal deploy scouts to watch exciting midfielder ahead of potential transfer

Arsenal have reportedly had scouts watch Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz in action as they consider a transfer for the youngster.

This is according to 90min.com, who claim the Gunners had scouts watch the 18-year-old in action for Germany Under-19s during the international break.

Arsene Wenger is known for looking all over the world to bring the best young talent to the Emirates Stadium, and Havertz looks like a player with plenty of potential.

The wonderkid became a first-team player for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen at the age of just 17 and has now played over 50 senior games for the club, scoring seven goals.

Arsenal could do with a long-term solution to their problems in midfield, with none of their current crop really up to scratch at the moment.

Jack Wilshere’s contract is up in the summer, while the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka have not been at their best of late.

It looks a little too soon for Havertz to become first choice for Wenger’s side, but he could prove a great signing for the future if they can see off competition for his signature.

90min add that Southampton have also watched the teenager in action.