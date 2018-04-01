Arsenal considering transfer swoop for star after scouting him in Netherlands vs England match

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the transfer of highly-rated young Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt after having scouts watch him in action for the Netherlands against England.

The 18-year-old centre-back is considered a huge talent in European football at the moment, and had a couple of impressive games for his country in the recent international break.

De Ligt could not prevent Holland losing 1-0 to England in their friendly in Amsterdam, but he had Cristiano Ronaldo in his pocket in their win over Portugal a few days later.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are now looking at the teenager as one of their priorities as they look to freshen up with some young names in defence for next season.

De Ligt is not the only player on their radar, with the Mirror also mentioning their head of recruitment Sven Mislintat looking into signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Panagiotis Retsos.

With Per Mertesacker set to retire in the summer and Laurent Koscielny also ageing and looking past his best, it’s clear that a new generation of top centre-backs is badly needed at the Emirates Stadium.