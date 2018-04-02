AC Milan transfer news: Agent confirms interest in midfield ace, plus battle for Barcelona target

AC Milan will undoubtedly need to address their midfield this summer, and speculation continues to link them with various transfer targets.

Gennaro Gattuso has relied heavily on trio Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie since taking charge, as ultimately there isn’t enough depth in that department.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: Major boost to bolster midfield, meeting scheduled for key renewal

Youngster Manuel Locatelli has arguably been under-used, but with veteran Riccardo Montolivo emerging as a first-choice alternative, the Rossoneri need more quality and depth in the squad to compete on various fronts and to be able to make game-changing substitutions.

As reported by MilanNews.it, the agent of Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup has revealed that Milan are one of the clubs interested in signing his client this summer.

“I confirm that Lazio, Marseille, Everton, Milan and Valencia are all observing and interested in Oguzhan. We will decide his future within the next two weeks,” he is quoted as saying.

The 25-year-old is having another important season, making 32 appearances in all competitions, providing seven assists, albeit Besiktas are four points off the pace in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

From a Milan perspective, he would certainly add technical quality and additional class to the midfield, and so depending on whether or not they can win the battle with those mentioned above, the Turkish international may well be a sensible signing.

While he would add more creativity in midfield, Tottenham ace Mousa Dembele would bring a steeliness as Calciomercato report that Milan are in the hunt for him too, with Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester City all linked.

Particularly in the case of Barca, that seems like a difficult transfer battle to win for Milan, but it would undoubtedly be a great addition as the Belgian international has proven to be a pivotal player for Spurs when he steers clear of injuries.

Ernesto Valverde seemingly has plenty of options in that area already though, so it’s debatable as to whether they really need to add Dembele as well.

In turn, signing either player mentioned above would undoubtedly be a step in the right direction for the Italian giants, but perhaps much will depend on their ability to qualify for the Champions League next season, as that would surely impact on their budget for the summer.