Club prepared to sanction Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target’s departure in straight no-cash swap deal

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to allow Robert Lewandowski to leave the club for no transfer fee as long as they receive a decent enough player in exchange.

Sky Sports have recently linked the Poland international as a target for Manchester United and Chelsea as he looks for a way out of the Allianz Arena this summer.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Premier League duo can get a deal done for Lewandowski as Don Balon claim he has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

There’s no question the 29-year-old could be a superb signing for most top European sides right now, and all three of these names have their own needs for strengthening in attack this summer.

Real look in particular need of a new central striker to replace the off-form Karim Benzema, while Chelsea could also do with an upgrade on Alvaro Morata after his poor start at Stamford Bridge

United, meanwhile, don’t exactly look in desperate need of a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who has largely impressed recently after a bit of a dry spell.

The Red Devils do, however, need to do all they can to close a pretty sizeable gap between themselves and Manchester City next season, and Lewandowski would be a real statement signing if they could pull it off.

Don Balon claim Bayern are keen on a straight swap involving Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, and it remains to be seen if United or Chelsea could realistically offer an exchange as tempting as that one.

Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez are similar styles of player who could shine for a club like Bayern, but it’s highly unlikely either would be allowed to leave this summer, even if it meant signing a player of Lewandowski’s calibre.