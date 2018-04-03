Why Sergio Aguero will not feature against Liverpool in Champions League

Sergio Aguero will not feature against Liverpool in Manchester City’s crunch Champions League tie first leg.

The Argentine has been out of action since returning from international duty early due a knee injury where he failed to play for his country against Italy and Spain.

As a result, Aguero has missed the past five games for City and Argentina and manager Pep Guardiola revealed that whilst his striker was on the road to recovery, the game would come too soon for him.

“Sergio is much better but doctors spoke to him today and he said he still has a little bit of a problem and isn’t comfortable,” said Guardiola.

Both teams have prepared for tomorrow’s game with wins under their belts, following on from their Premier League games at the weekend.

Liverpool are the only team to beat City in the Premier League this season, which was a thrilling 4-3 victory in January, but the Reds will be looking to avoid concede any away goals.

Jurgen Klopp urged his side to create history and believes his side have the tools to overcome a “special” Man City side.

He said: “It is clear City’s confidence is on an outstandingly high level, but we are in a good moment as well. They have a chance because they win wherever they go, but we can win football games as well.

“This club [Liverpool] is already so full of history and we have to write our own history.

“We need to be proud of our history but need to create our own. I did that a lot in the past with my former teams. Borussia Dortmund had a lot of history, but at one point you need to do your own things.”