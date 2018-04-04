Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan aims naughty jibe at Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has explained why he found it easy to leave Manchester United for the Gunners in the January transfer window.

The Armenia international aimed a clear dig at United’s style of play under manager Jose Mourinho by saying he missed playing in an attacking setup during his time at Old Trafford.

MORE: Arsenal in transfer battle for Liverpool target, seeking exit from Spanish giants

Mkhitaryan certainly struggled to show his best form in a United shirt, as he rarely looked to have the freedom he enjoyed during his time at Borussia Dortmund when he was regarded as one of the best playmakers in Europe.

Mourinho is not one to play such expansive, free-flowing football and offer his attackers much room to express themselves, and Mkhitaryan admits that meant he relished the opportunity to take Arsenal up on their offer.

It’s certainly looked a more promising start for the 29-year-old at the Emirates Stadium, and he’s now focused on delivering silverware to Arsenal in his time with the club.

‘When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, “Yes, I want to do that”, I didn’t think twice. It’s important for me to play in an offensive team,’ Mkhitaryan told FourFourTwo.

‘I couldn’t have imagined a better start. I’d missed playing offensively. I joined Arsenal because Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez. We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I’ll try my best to do everything for the club.

‘I want to write my name into Arsenal’s history and have my name as a legend here. I want to score goals, make assists and win trophies to make the fans happy.’