Delighted Man Utd ace gets huge 71 percent of votes to land award, has message for MUFC fans

Man Utd have revealed the results of their Player of the Month vote for March, and they have led to a resounding win for one player who collected a whopping 71% of the votes.

It was a difficult month for the Red Devils considering their elimination from the Champions League, while they simply weren’t able to keep up the pace set by Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Nevertheless, one player shone in particular with four goals and an assist in five games, and so Romelu Lukaku was a worthy winner, and a popular one too based on the results of the Twitter poll below.

? @RomeluLukaku9, Nemanja Matic or @Youngy18: who gets your vote for our Player of the Month award for March? #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 3, 2018

That’s now 26 goals and eight assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for the 24-year-old, who has enjoyed a solid first season at Old Trafford after his summer move from Everton.

While he has had his goal droughts, he has continued to lead the line for Jose Mourinho throughout the campaign, and although improvements will be expected from the Belgian in his second year, it has been a positive start overall.

As noted below, he was delighted to finally get the nod from the fans and thanked them for their votes as he finished ahead of Nemanja Matic and Ashley Young who were second and third respectively.

“I’d like to thank the fans for voting for me. I always try to repay them and I will try to do that between now and the end of the season,” he told ManUtd.com.

“It’s really important [to finish strongly]. It’s something we have to do. We are Manchester United, you have to always aim for the highest position in the league. We have certain standards we have to achieve and we have to keep going with the games that are left.”

With the FA Cup still an objective, Man Utd will be desperate to avoid ending the season empty-handed, and it will come as no surprise if Lukaku’s goals are key to their end of season success.

Particularly with Zlatan Ibrahimovic not being available through injury and having now moved on, the pressure has been on Lukaku to lead the charge and many will argue he has done a great job this year.