Lionel Messi singles out Spanish duo as possible replacements for key Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta

Lionel Messi has singled out Denis Suarez and Carles Alena as two players who could potentially replace Andres Iniesta in the Barcelona squad if the 33-year-old departs the club in the summer.

Don Balon are reporting that the Argentine superstar, who bagged a hat-trick against Leganes on Saturday, has said that he thinks both Suarez and Alena are capable of helping replace the whole that’ll be left in the squad should the Bluagrana legend depart.

MORE: Classy Ernesto Valverde’s great gesture when discussing Barcelona’s unbeaten run

The news outlet are also reporting that the club aren’t confident that Iniesta will be staying, meaning that Suarez and Alena may very well be given their time to shine in the Barca starting eleven next season.

Both Suarez and Alena are more than capable of playing in Barca’s first team, with both consistently showing immense skill and composure on the ball, something that Iniesta has done his entire career.

Alena is one of the most prominent talents in the squad of Barcelona’s ‘B’ team, who themselves are battling to avoid relegation to the third tier of Spanish football this season.

Should Inieta leave, it’ll come as a big blow for Ernesto Valverde’s side, who will undoubtedly miss the midfielder’s vast experience and ability next season.