Bad news for Man Utd: £70k-a-week ace sparks real concern over future

Man Utd have a rich history of bringing through quality young talents, and Marcus Rashford appears to be capable of continuing that tradition.

After making his breakthrough in the 2015/16 campaign, the 20-year-old has gone on to make 116 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and establishing himself as a key figure for club and country.

In turn, it would seem to make little sense from a United point of view not to secure his long-term future as quickly as possible, but according to The Sun, the £70,000-a-week star may stall on talks over a new deal.

That’s down to suggestions that he has doubts over his position in the side ahead a potentially busy summer for the Red Devils, which could cause him to consider his future and it will be a massive blow if the talented youngster eyes other options.

In contrast, that’s a very sensible approach to have for the young forward, as although he has featured significantly this season, he hasn’t always been in the starting line-up.

With competition from Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, adding more new faces will only make that battle more difficult and so it will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho targets strengthening that area of his squad with this risk in mind.

Given the raw talent that he has, coupled with the pace, movement and eye for goal, it would be a real loss to lose him so early in his career, and so Man Utd will surely be desperate to convince him to stay at Old Trafford where he is a popular figure having come through the youth ranks and of course being a local lad.

Perhaps with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving and with a lack of depth behind Romelu Lukaku, Mourinho may have plans to deploy Rashford up front where he was so effective when he first broke into the side under Louis van Gaal. If that’s the case, then United fans arguably have less to fear moving forward.