Gary Neville FUMES with Man Utd, raises concern with two MAJOR issues for Mourinho

Man Utd’s defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday saw them concede the Premier League title to rivals Man City. Gary Neville wasn’t happy with what he saw.

Having denied their bitter rivals the opportunity to celebrate against them last weekend, many expected the Red Devils to drag it out further.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho steps up pursuit of £89m-rated ace to address key Man Utd concern

However, they came unstuck at home against the Baggies, and coupled with City’s win over Tottenham on Saturday, it was enough to seal the title for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Naturally, the title wasn’t lost at the weekend as United have been poor at times throughout the campaign while the champions have been a level above.

Nevertheless, Sunday’s performance didn’t sit well with Neville as he analysed the game on Monday night, while he also picked up on Mourinho’s comments and suggested that two things may prove to be very concerning for Man Utd moving forward.

“It was dismal, it was a dismal day. It was an appalling performance,” he is quoted as saying by The Express.

“Jose Mourinho mentioned the words ‘inconsistency’ and ‘attitude’. That’s difficult to coach out of people if that’s the problems that are occurring – inconsistency and attitude.

“So he has to identify the issues that he has in that changing room and in that squad that are causing those inconsistencies and lack of attitude in these types of matches and deal with it at the end of the season.”