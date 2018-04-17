Barcelona confirmed line-up vs Celta Vigo: Fans all have same criticism, delight over key inclusion

Barcelona will look to take a big step towards securing the La Liga title on Tuesday night as they take on Celta Vigo in a crunch clash.

The Catalan giants boast an 11-point lead over nearest rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of the table with just six games remaining this season.

SEE MORE: Celta Vigo vs Barcelona TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

In turn, a win here, which would extend their record unbeaten run in La Liga to 40 games, would edge them ever closer to another major honour.

With the Copa del Rey final this weekend to consider too though, Ernesto Valverde has opted to rotate his squad and rest some of his key players with the likes of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti all given a rest.

That has led to criticism from supporters who believe that the Barca coach should have done this last week against Leganes, but instead he opted to go full strength.

Following on from their shock exit from the Champions League at the hands of Roma, Valverde has faced fierce criticism for his lack of rotation while also snubbing specific players and not giving them a chance.

Based on the comments left below, it appears as though he’s silenced a few of those detractors for the time being, although the result will determine whether or not he has made the right decisions.

With Sevilla on Saturday night in mind, it seems a pretty sensible move to shuffle things, giving the likes of Yerry Mina, Thomas Vermaelen, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer an opportunity to impress.

It seems as though the inclusion of Mina has delighted supporters in particular, with the January arrival struggling to make his impact as of yet. However, many were still critical that the Barcelona boss has taken this long to make changes and rest players.

This should’ve been the line up against Leganes at home, to give all players rest before Roma! — ronaldinho gaucho (@ronaldinho80ac) April 17, 2018

should have played with this team before the Roma game smh — Sergio (@thunderbeast01) April 17, 2018

Minaaaa — Kacper Karczmarczyk (@KaperL11) April 17, 2018

AYYY DEMBELE STARTS AND WE’RE ACTUALLY RESTING PLAYERS — Kim Mememaster Un (@andersfylling03) April 17, 2018

This is the line-up that was supposed to start that stupid energy wasting game against @CDLeganes_en !! — Bahaeddine (@Bahaeddine_LA) April 17, 2018

nows that called rotation ?? — Subham Mohanty | FORÇA BARÇA (@SubhamMohanty3) April 17, 2018

We should have done this the game before Roma ? — salabat Ali khan (@salabat2011) April 17, 2018

Why before Roma match, You picked up strongest 11??? I think you prefer Copa del Rey rather than Champions league. Also Celta is better than Leganes. #SackValvarde — Sandipan Basu (@SandipanBasu8) April 17, 2018

Yerri Mina ? — José Xabeç Tejada (@JoseXabec) April 17, 2018

Por fin Yerry De nuevo en accion!!!! — Johan.G (@JohanG99) April 17, 2018