Jurgen Klopp’s crucial advice just 45 minutes into Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool debut that turned him into a goal machine

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp noticed Mohamed Salah’s massive untapped potential just 45 minutes into his Premier League debut against Watford this season.

The Egypt international didn’t have the best first half at Vicarage Road, and Klopp told him at half time that he was playing too wide and making himself too easy to mark.

MORE: Real Madrid president convinced he’ll seal transfer of Liverpool star this summer

According to Goal, Salah took his manager’s advice after the break and subsequently scored in the 3-3 draw against the Hornets, and of course he has hardly looked back since then.

The 25-year-old is now on an incredible 40 goals in just 45 appearances for Liverpool – the kind of tally few could have expected, though Goal claim some at Anfield felt he would be a great goalscorer for them.

Salah was scouted carefully at Roma, for whom he showed some potential with 34 goals in all competitions over two seasons.

Everything has clicked into place for him at Anfield, and Klopp too must take credit for a crucial piece of early advice that seems to have changed the way Salah plays the game.

The former Chelsea man would not be the first winger to undergo this kind of transformation, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also among those to have made a similar transition earlier in their careers.

Both are now considered among the finest of their generation, and if Salah continues like this he may well write himself into the history books as well.