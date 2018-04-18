Chelsea transfer boost as £36million star snubs Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea look to have been handed a major potential boost in the transfer market as one of their targets reportedly doesn’t want to know anything about a possible move to Real Madrid.

The player in question is AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, who is prepared to snub interest from Real Madrid this summer despite a rocky start in Milan, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Chelsea in SHOCK contention to sign Manchester United star after Jose Mourinho row

Bonucci would make a fine signing for Chelsea given their struggles this season, with players like David Luiz and Gary Cahill looking past their best, while Antonio Rudiger has not settled as hoped since his move from Roma.

Andreas Christensen has been a decent option at the back for the Blues, but remains young and inexperienced at Premier League level, so an old head and proven winner like Bonucci could do the squad the world of good.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, it seems Bonucci is not angling for a transfer at the moment, despite recent reports from Calciomercato that Chelsea and Manchester City were looking at him.

Bonucci only joined Milan for around £36million last summer so may want to give it another go despite struggling so far to replicate the form that he showed at previous club Juventus.

Chelsea can take some heart, however, that he seems particularly uninterested in a move to the Bernabeu, as it can likely rule them out as potential rivals for his signature.