CONFIRMED: £100m Manchester United target ‘meets agent to discuss transfer’ as he seeks move to BIG club

Manchester United may be in luck in their transfer pursuit of £100million-rated Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen as he asks about a move to a bigger club this summer.

The Denmark international has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and CaughtOffside recently learned he’s keen on the prospect of making the step up to United.

Eriksen could plug an obvious gap in Jose Mourinho’s squad, with various reports suggesting the futures of attacking midfielders like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial are up in the air ahead of the summer.

Eriksen would likely be an upgrade on any of those after playing a starring role for Spurs this season with 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

If United are pursuing the 26-year-old, it looks like good news as Bayram Tutumlu, the agent of Danish legend Michael Laudrup, says the player approached him recently about how to get a move to a bigger club.

‘Christian Eriksen invited me to his house in London in September and asked me what he needs to do to get to a bigger club,’ Tutumlu told Danish newspaper BT.

‘I told him that a really big club wanted him. When I visited Barcelona with my adviser Evren Sahin and Brondby’s owner Jan Bech Andersen, the Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu told us that Eriksen was going to become the next big player in Denmark after Michael Laudrup.’

Eriksen could certainly fit in well at Barcelona too, so United will have to get a move on to ensure they can win this particular transfer battle this summer.

Mourinho’s side have also been linked with Eriksen’s Spurs team-mates Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama in recent times.