Arsenal and Chelsea cleared to sign Manchester United star for just £28million transfer fee

Manchester United are looking to sell one of their under-performing players this summer and have set an asking price of just £28million for him.

The player in question is unsettled left-back Luke Shaw, who has failed to fulfil his potential since moving to Old Trafford from Southampton just a few seasons ago.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona as surprise potential suitors for the England international, with all three clubs seemingly in the market for a new left-back this summer.

MORE: £60m Manchester United star unhappy after club blocked transfer talks with Arsenal

This makes sense for Arsenal, who could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal, who has often played centrally in recent times anyway, while Sead Kolasinac has struggled to impress since his summer switch from Schalke.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could do with more depth at left-back despite the fine form of Marcos Alonso, while Barcelona seem keen to make a change from their options of Jordi Alba and Lucas Digne, the latter of whom has struggled to impress at the Nou Camp.

Luke Shaw transfer on the cards

The good news for them is the Sun are now reporting United are prepared to accept just £28m for Shaw this summer as they seek to offload the struggling defender.

The 22-year-old has not been a regular under Jose Mourinho, with the manager making a number of public criticisms of the player in his two seasons in charge at the club.

Shaw now seems certain to move on after failing to impress at United and that could be the best thing for him if he is to make the most of what had been a very promising career.