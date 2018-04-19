Critical Paul Scholes reveals which Man Utd star Mourinho should axe for crucial FA Cup clash

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has seemingly been left less than impressed with Alexis Sanchez’s impact since arriving at the club in January.

Although the Chilean international showed his class in the Manchester derby to help spark his side’s stunning 3-2 comeback win, it hasn’t been enough for him to avoid receiving criticism over his poor form in general.

The 29-year-old has managed just two goals and three assists in nine Premier League appearances, while adding two assists in two FA Cup outings for the Red Devils and failing to have a positive impact against Sevilla in the Champions League.

In turn, he has been a disappointment for the most part having showed such a decisive touch for Arsenal, and Scholes believes that he should be benched for Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford against Tottenham in the FA Cup this weekend.

“I just don’t think his form has been good enough. I think he’s been quite predictable – we all know the talent he’s got,” Scholes told BT Sport, as noted by The Mirror.

“Obviously there is a magnificent player in there but at Manchester United he’s just not showing it yet. I think Martial and Rashford are a better option.”

The game is crucial for Man Utd and Mourinho as it’s ultimately their only hope of securing silverware this season. Having fallen short in the Premier League title race, League Cup and Champions League, the Portuguese tactician will be desperate to end the campaign on a high note with a trophy and a second-place finish in the league.

Having shown such faith in Sanchez since he arrived at Old Trafford though, it remains to be seen if he makes such a crucial change against Mauricio Pochettino’s men despite Scholes suggesting that it’s the sensible move for his old club.