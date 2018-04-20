Pep Guardiola confident after instructing Manchester City to beat Chelsea & Real Madrid to £60m transfer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly confident of beating rivals Chelsea to a major deal after instructing his club to seal the summer transfer of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has emerged as a priority target for Guardiola, who is convinced he can bring him to the Etihad Stadium for a reasonable fee, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Chelsea ready to make shock decision to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to major transfer

Lewandowski worked under Guardiola at Bayern before the Spanish tactician switched to City last season, and the pair could be reunited in England next season if all goes according to plan.

Don Balon claim Guardiola feels he could do with strengthening on Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus as options up front, and Lewandowski is undoubtedly one of the finest in the business.

The 29-year-old has an immense record of 148 goals in 189 games for his current club, which includes 38 in just 42 appearances so far this season.

Lewandowski himself has supposedly been keen to join Chelsea and would likely cost £60million, according to a recent report by L’Equipe, translated by the Metro.

The Sun have also reported of Chelsea’s interest this season and it’s certainly a move that makes sense for them too due to some woeful recent form by Alvaro Morata up front.

Don Balon also mention Real Madrid as potential suitors though they no longer look to be front of the queue for the former Borussia Dortmund hit-man.